Fernando David Saucedo - The Argentine With 70 Fights

Fernando David Saucedo, born on 13 January 1981, hails from Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Born to a father, who was once a boxer and now doubles as his coach, is also commonly known as El Vasco is 5' 7½?/171cm in height and has a reach of 66½? /169cm.

The 36-year-old boxer on December 5, 2010, Saucedo had his chance for World Boxing Authority (WBA) Super Featherweight title against Chris John from Indonesia but was he was defeated with a unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Four years on, October 4, 2014, he was again defeated by unanimous decision after 12 rounds against unbeaten Rances Barthelemy, from Cuba, in his first defense of International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight title.

Despite failed attempts at winning a world title, has an impressive fight record of 70 fights, 61 wins, ten by knockout, six losses and three draws and is admired by many in Argentina, hence the record of many promotional fights.

Saucedo, in an interview, said, 'coming to Africa to fight for Tagoe's title is a huge risk to me, but I believe in myself. I have no fear for any opponent'.

Saucedo has fought in countries like USA, Australia, Indonesia and Brazil and is ready to give Tagoe enough competition for his IBO title.