2018 Women's AFCON LOC Sets July Deadline To Finish Infrastructural Works

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations is upbeat about having all infrastructural works completed by July ahead of the tournament in November.

The Accra Sports Stadium is expected to be the main venue for the tournament; however, the edifice is in a deplorable condition and is set for refurbishment sometime soon.

The Cape Coast stadium will be the second venue, while the Baba Yara and Sekondi Stadia will serve as an alternative for the competition. All of these venues will have to undergo major refurbishments before the Confederation of African Football’s inspection team visit Ghana in July.

Chairperson of the Ghana 2018 LOC, Hon. Freda Prempeh hopes that all infrastructural works will be completed in July.

“There is a lot of work to be done at the Accra Sports Stadium, but I know the Sports Minister is working very hard to put the place in good shape. I believe by mid-year that is June/July, all the infrastructural works would have been completed,” she indicated.

An inspection team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) visited Ghana to inspect facilities and also made some recommendations. Madam Freda Prempeh wants “all corrections to be done before the CAF team arrives for their second inspection which will be before the draw.”

The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has a legacy she would want to leave after the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament, but most of all it is her wish that the tournament will be a host and win affair.

“I look forward to raising the bar in the organization of this year’s CAF tournament, creating a standard to be adhered to in 2020 and beyond,” she said. “I am also hoping Ghana will host-and-win the tournament, automatically qualifying us for the World Cup in France.”

Madam Freda Prempeh further called on all and sundry to support Ghana’s Black Queens as they host the rest of Africa for the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations.