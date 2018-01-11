Bastie Samir To Fight Tanzanian On Game Boy Bill On January 27, 2018

Bastie Samir (16-0-1, 15 KOs), will be making a return to the ring on January 27th at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Samir who made a big name after knocking out braggart Bukom Banku will be facing Tanzania and East & Central Africa Professional Boxing Federation Super Middleweight champion, Benson Mwakyembe (11-3-1, 6 KOs) of Tanzania.

Samir-Mwakyembe fight will be on the undercard of Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe-Fernando David Saucedo IBO lightweight championship.

The former Olympian and captain of the Black Bombers stopped Bukom Banku in round seven in their scheduled cruiserweight contest that came off at the Bukom Boxing Arena before a large crowd.

Meanwhile, Ayitey Powers is also making efforts to win back his fans with a date against Enoch Quaye aka Gbese Bruno, a Morten Boxing League Champion.