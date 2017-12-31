Paa Kofi Sunsum Insists Kenichi Yatsuhashi Was Trapped By The Management Of Hearts of Oak

National Chapters Organizer for Hearts of Oak, Paa Kofi Sunsum has disclosed that former head coach of the club, Kenichi Yatsuhashi was shown the exit door by the management of the club after fell into a trap.

The Japanese-American gaffer who rejuvenated the Phobians and won the hearts of the supporters was mysteriously shown the exit door in the middle of 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.

Supporters of the club demanded an explanation after the coach was sacked and even threatened the management of the club but the vociferous Organizer says Kenichi was forced out.

“On the surface, one will think that he resigned but he was rather trapped by the strategic committee and he, unfortunately, fell into the trap,” he told Takoradi based Connect FM.

He further blamed Acting Managing Director of the club, Vincent Sowah-Odotei for the refusal of players to extend their contract with the club.

“He was given the mandate to talk to the players but his lackadaisical attitude made the players furious and refused to extend their contracts,” he stressed.

Ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season, seven senior players of the club refused to extend their contract with the club.