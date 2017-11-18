Nii Lante Vanderpuye Masterminded EOCO’s Raid On GFA – Osei Kweku Palmer Discloses

Management Member of the Ghana Football Association, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has given a clearest indication that the former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vnaderpuye was the architect behind Economic and Organized Crime Office’s (EOCO) raiding the premises of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) back in December 2010.

It will be recalled that on December 7, 2010, officials of EOCO raided the premises on the country’s football governing body and took away important documents with the inclusion of nine computers after officials of the Ghana FA were accused of embezzling state fund.

Palmer, who doubles as the life patron of Tema Youth FC disclosed that the source of the feud that arose between the Sports Minister and GFA was personal agenda, Hon. Nii Lante plotted against GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“It was Nii Lante’s personal agenda against Kwesi Nyantakyi. If you go back to 2018 there was this EOCO invasion of the GFA and Nii Lante was part of it and for the late President Atta Mills to say that certain information was not known to him, Nii Lante was a part certain decision taken.

“So we were not surprised to have these infractions between the two people [Nii Lante and Kwesi Nyantakyi],” Palmer said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV last Friday.