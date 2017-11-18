EPL Wrap: Chelsea Thump West Brom, Man City Beat Leicester

Chelsea cruised to an easy away win over West Brom to increase the pressure on Baggies manager Tony Pulis.

Alvaro Morata scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season when he converted a rebound after Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster had parried Eden Hazard's low shot.

Hazard made it 2-0 shortly after when he collected Morata's flick and took the ball around Foster before Marcos Alonso volleyed in a third from Cesc Fabregas' free-kick.

In the second half, Hazard scored his second of the game with a curled finish from 18 yards out after another excellent Fabregas pass.

The victory was Chelsea's fourth successive league win, while West Brom remains without a win in all competitions since 22 August, a run of 11 games.

Manchester City produced yet another dominant performance in a victory at Leicester that extends their wide advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side picked up where they left off before the international break as they recorded a 16th consecutive win in all competitions, set on their way by Gabriel Jesus' tap-in.

Their lead at the top of the table is now nine points - although Manchester United can narrow it to eight with victory at home to Newcastle in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

City will, however, be concerned by an apparent hamstring injury suffered by defender John Stones in the first half.

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form with two goals as Liverpool eased past Southampton to secure three Premier League wins in a row for the first time in 2017.

After a competitive start at Anfield, Egypt forward Salah curled high into the net from 18 yards, punishing Dusan Tadic for losing possession near his own area.

The strike gave the home side added swagger and a fine Philippe Coutinho threaded pass picked out an expertly-timed run as Salah prodded the second.

No Premier League player has more goals in all competitions than Salah's 14 this season and though he was quieter after the break, Coutinho picked up the mantle to stab home when Roberto Firmino's show was saved.

Other Results from Premier League

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton

AFC Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspurs