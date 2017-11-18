Jordan Ayew Determined To Score To Make Up For Miss Against Arsenal

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew is determined to make amends when his side takes on the inform Burnley at Turf Moore this afternoon.

The Ghanaian has a goal and two assists in 11 games but missed a simple pass to set up Tammy Abraham when his side was 1-0 up against Arsenal just before the international break.

His miss ended up proving costly as Arsenal recovered to win the game.His overall output has been impressive with his distance covered second to none in the Swansea City team.

He is now hoping that the amount of work put in over the week will be translated into goals.

'I am hoping that the goals will start coming as the team has shown character in recent times,'

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa and shown the right attitude to work hard.

