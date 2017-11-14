Kayserispor President Erol Bedir Hails Asamoah Gyan's Hardwork

Ghana Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has been hailed by Kayserispor President Erol Bedir for his influential role in the club's performance recently adding that his hardworking traits are non-comparable.

Gyan has played in two Cup matches for the Kayseri side and has scored a goal in each game, a performance that has earned the Ghana skipper praises from all quarters in Turkey.

Bedir says the Ghana captain has been working well in training and that he would start talking about his performance in the league soon.

"Asamoah Gyan played in two Cup matches and scored two goals that carried us on. In Fenerbahce, he came on from the bench in the last minutes of the game and did his job," Bedir told the Turkish media.

Bedir maintains that even though Gyan did not start the preseason with Kayserispor, his work rate and hard work have been excellent.

"He did not start the preseason camping with the team because he was with the national team and was not physically ready so he had a slow preparation for the season.

Bedir described Gyan as a hardworking and forceful character who always want to hit the summit and be amongst the best.

"Gyan is a great character who is always willing to hit the summit and with his recent performance, we will talk more about Gyan in the coming weeks," he added.

Gyan's career in Turkey has been rocked by a series of injuries but the few moments he's been on the field have been fruitful.

