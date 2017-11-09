Eric Ayiah Visits Former High School T.I Amass

Ghana Under-17 captain Eric Ayiah paid a visit to his former school Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, who led Ghana to a quarter-final berth at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India, was welcomed by officials and students of the school.

Ayiah spent three years at the Kumasi-based side which has famed for honing football talents.

The youngster interacted and took photographs with the headmaster and staff as well as former school mates in an exciting atmosphere in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi.

He is expected to sign for an European club in the coming weeks.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com