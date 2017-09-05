modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Former Ghana Goalie Abukari Damba Descends On Kwesi Appiah

- ghanasoccernet.com
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has taken a subtle dig at Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah after the team's disappointing display against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier last Friday.

Ghana needed a late Thomas Partey's strike to earn a point against the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after playing poorly for the large part of the encounter.

The result left Ghana's hopes of making their fouth-consecutive global football mundial in tatters after picking just two points from three matches of Group E, five points adrift of leaders Uganda.

In an interview with Happy FM, the 49- year-old former Hearts of Oak shot stopper expressed his disappointment with the tactical approach of the coach in the game.

"Playing football is one thing and being a coach is another. You must be trained to be a good coach," says Damba.

Kwesi Appiah will lead the Black Stars today in the return encounter at the Stade Municipal Kinbele.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ken Ofori-Atta Gave ¢10m To McDan Without Board Approval - Minority

1 hour ago

School Placement Deadline For BECE Candidates Extended Once Again

3 hours ago

quot-img-1the path to success, is a diversion from the path of failure.

By: wisdom kpano (UCC) quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.23495.2386
Pound Sterling5.69615.7027
Swiss Franc4.59594.5986
Canadian Dollar3.54023.5434
S/African Rand0.33940.3396
Australian Dollar3.49293.4975
body-container-line