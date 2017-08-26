TOP STORIES
McDan Junior Open tennis final tomorrow
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - The final day of the McDan Junior Open Championship will be held on Saturday, August 26 at the Tennis courts of the Accra Sports Stadium.
The competition, which begun on Monday, had over 100 players aged between 8-16 years participating
The competition, sponsored by the McDan Group of Companies, is part of efforts to develop the youth in Tennis.
The week-long event has witnessed the display of skills and excellent performance from the youthful tennis players.
The competition also provides the platform for players to be selected by coaches to represent Ghana at the African Junior Open, which will be held in Morocco next month.
The winners of the championship will receive educational scholarships, tennis equipment and souvenirs from sponsors.
In the semi final matches, Ishmael Dowuona of Osu defeated Michael Dosoo of Ashiaman 6:3 , 6:1 to qualify for the boys U-16 finals. whilst Bright Nortey of Osu also made it to the final in the U-14 category by beating Kenneth Adjokatse of Ashiaman 2:6 , 6:2 , 7:6.
Amos Asante from Ashiaman defeatd Abubakari Yakubu-lea of Atomic 2:6 , 7:5, 7:6 (3) and will meet Lameck Bagerbaseh in the Boys U-12 final. The girls semi final matches would also be on Thursday.
The sponsors for this year's McDan Juniors Tennis Open are McDan Group, AfWest Security, Trillium Ghana Ltd and Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
