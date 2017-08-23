modernghana logo

Bursaspor waiting on definite decision from Astana regarding Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi

56 minutes ago | Sports News

Bursaspor are waiting for a definite answer from Astana over Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi before moving on to other targets. 

The Turkish outfit are keen on the Ghanaian, who has enjoyed a remarkable career rise in Kazakhstan.

Twumasi is gearing up to leave the Kazakh champions after the side failed to qualify to the group stage of the CAF Champions League - crushing out 8-4 on aggregate to Celtic.

Bursaspor have tabled an initial 5 million Euros offer for the Ghanaian but Astana refused to discuss the terms due to their involvement in Europe's elite inter-club competition.

The club vowed to discuss the future of the 23-year amid the striker's resolve to push through with the deal. 

Asked about how far the deal has reached, Bursaspor President was quoted as  saying: 'We were waiting for the rematch played by Twumasi with Celtic. Now we are waiting for news from Kazakhstan." he told bursahakimiyet

Twumasi bagged a brace as Astana beat Celtic 4-3 in the final European qualifying eliminator but was not enough to take them to the group stage.

