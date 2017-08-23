modernghana logo

Ajax Cape Town announce that deal agreed to sell Rivaldo Coetzee

1 hour ago | Sports News

Ajax Cape Town say they have agreed to sell South Africa defender Rivaldo Coetzee to Celtic.

The 20-year-old centre-back will need to pass a medical and receive a work permit ahead of concluding his move to Glasgow.

Coetzee became the youngest player to represent his country and has earned 16 international caps.

He also played for South Africa at the Rio Olympics, after appearing at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coetzee, who made his Ajax Cape Town debut at 15, would become Celtic’s fourth signing of the summer after Olivier Ntcham, Kundai Benyu and Jonny Hayes.

He won Ajax Cape Town’s player and player’s player of the season award last term.

