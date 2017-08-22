modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt strikes to earn a draw for Bayern Munich II in German fourth-tier

- ghanasoccernet.com
43 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored to earn a point for Bayern Munich II in their 1-1 draw with Greuther Furth II on Tuesday.

Stefan  Maderer opened the scoring for the visitors in the 64th minute but Wriedt was around to cancel out that goal on 77 minutes.

The 23-year-old was making his fourth appearance for the club he joined this summer.

Wriedt has now banged in four goals for the Bavarians.

Two weeks ago, he scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win at VFB Eichstatt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

6 hours ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

6 hours ago

quot-img-1POLITCS IS BESED ON PERCEPTION BUT TRUTH IS BASED ON KNOWLEDGE

By: GODFRED HADJAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line