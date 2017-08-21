modernghana logo

Former GPL goal king Augustine Okrah laments Ghana's failure to seal CHAN qualification

55 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Bechem United striker Augustine Okrah has bemoaned the Black Stars B failure to grab qualification ticket for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers while heaping praising on Sudan for comfortably sailing through.

Ghana were pipped for the ticket to the locally based Africa Cup of Nations when they lost out 4-3 on aggregate to the Stallions of Burkina Faso on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sudan, where Okrah plays his club football for Al Hilal managed to secure one of the 16 available tickets for the competition to Kenya next year.

The 23-year-old poacher, who won the Ghana Premier League top scorers gong during his time with Bechem United took to twitter to lament his displeasure with the country missing out and applauded the Falcons of Jediane for their achievement.

'Congrats to Sudan after qualifying to 2018 Chan tournament,' he posted on his twitter page.

'My own people(Ghana) missed it for the second time running against Burkina Faso.'

https://twitter.com/AugustineOkrah1/status/899571225994964994

