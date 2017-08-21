TOP STORIES
Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Ahmed Said conjures magic in Croatia as Issah Abass in Slovenia
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
ENGLAND
Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute for Leicester City in their 2-0 home win over Brighton Albion.
Timothy Fosu Mensah played full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.
Jordan Ayew played full throttle for Swansea City in their 4-0 hammering against Manchester United.
Christian Atsu played another 90 minutes for Newcastle United but they lost 1-0 to Huddersfield. Collins Quanor made a cameo appearance for the victors.
Andre Ayew lasted for 90 minutes as West Ham United were hammered 4-0 at Manchester United.
Andy Yiadom was missing from Barnsley match day squad in their 1-0 loss at Sheffield United.
Albert Adomah spent the entire duration of Aston Villa 4-2 win over Norwich on the substitute bench.
Caleb Ekuban lasted for 62 minutes for Leeds United in their 2-0 win at Sunderland.
Phil Ofosu Ayerh missed Wolverhampton 2-1 home loss to Cardiff City with an injury
Dennis Odoi enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Fulham in their 1-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday.
Kwesi Appiah made a cameo appearance for AFC Wimbledon in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood Town.
Thomas Asante Brandon did not make the match day squad for Milton Keynes Dons in their 1-0 win over Gillingham FC
Akwasi Asante did not make Grimsby Town match day squad in their 3-2 loss at Stevenage.
Kwame Thomas was not included in Coventry City 1-0 loss against Newport.
Koby Arthur made a cameo appearance for Macclesfield in their 3-0 loss at Gateshead.
SPAIN
Mubarak Wakaso lasted 63 minutes for Deportivo Alaves in their 1-0 at Leganes.
Thomas Partey was not included in Atletico Madrid squad in their 2-2 draw at Girona.
GERMANY
Gideon Jung enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Hamburg SV in their 1-0 win over Augsburg. Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Augsburg.
Ebenezer Ofori was an unused substitute for VfL Stuttgart in their 2-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin.
Kevin Prince Boateng made a cameo appearance on his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 0-0 stalemate at SC Freiburg.
Joseph Baffo played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 1-1 draw against Aue. Steffen Nkansah was a late substitute for Braunschweig.
German-born Ghanaian defender Marcel Appiah played full throttle for VfL Osnabruck in their 0-0 at Chemnitzer.
ITALY
Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for Juventus in their 3-0 home victory against Cagliari.
Afriyie Acquah played full throttle for Torino in their 1-1 draw at Bologna.
Maxwell Boadu Acosty was an unused substitute for Crototne in their 3-0 loss to AC Milan.
Bright Gyamfi played full throttle for Benevento Calcio in their 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria. Rahman Chibsah missed the game for Benevento with an injury.
Alfred Duncan saw 90 minutes of action for Sassuolo in their 0-0 draw with Isaac Cofie' Genoa. Cofie spent the entire duration on the substitute bench.
FRANCE
French-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng missed Nantes 1-0 win at Troyes with injury.
Ebenezer Assifuah saw 90 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 win against Valenciennes.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi played a substitute role for Sochaux in their 2-2 draw at Nancy Lorraine.
Want-away duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were not included in Lorient 2-0 win at Clemont.
AUSTRIA
David Atanga and Samuel Tetteh were missing for Red Bull Salzburg with injuries in their 5-1 hammering of St. Polten.
Bernard Tekpetey did not finalize his move on time to make Altach debut as they held Lask Linz to a 0-0 draw.
Kadiri Mohammed was a pillar at the back for Austria Vienna in their 3-1 victory at Mattersburg.
Gideon Mensah returned from suspension to play 90 minutes for Liefering FC in their 1-0 loss at Wacker Innsbruck.
Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Reid in their 2-2 draw at Hartberg.
AZERBAIJAN
Richard Gadze played 90 minutes of action for Zira in their 3-0 win at Kapaz.
BELGIUM
Samuel Asamoah made a cameo appearance for St. Truiden as they shocked Anderlecht 3-2. Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah spent the entire duration of the match on the substitute bench for Anderlecht.
Joseph Aidoo spent the entire duration of KRC Genk surprise 1-0 loss at home to Charleroi.
Nana Ampomah scored for Waasland Beveren but they were beaten 3-2 by Lokeren.
Eric Ocansey scored the winner for Eupen in their 2-1 win against Oostende.
Nana Akwesi Asare made a cameo appearance for KAA Gent in their 3-2 away loss to Mouscron.
Bernard Kumordzi was deployed as a makeshift centre back for Kortrijk in their 2-1 loss to Club Brugge. Elton Acolatse missed Club Brugge match day with an injury.
William Amponsah did not make Royal Antwerp match day squad in their 2-1 win at KV Mechelen.
Bernardinho Tetteh played full throttle for Westerlo as they were thump 3-0 at St. Gilloise.
BELARUS
Joel Fameyeh made a cameo appearance for Dinamo Brest in their 2-2 draw against Shakhtyor Soligorsk.
Dickson Afoakwa played 61 minutes for FC Gomel in their 1-0 home loss to Isloch Minsk while compatriot Evans Edomanko was an unused substitute.
BULGARIA
Francis Narh did not travel with Levski Sofia in their 3-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad.
CHINA
Frank Acheampong played full throttle for Tianjin TEDA in their 1-1 away draw against Liaoning.
CROATIA
Ahmed Said grabbed a hat-trick for Hadjuk Split in their 4-0 win over Rudes.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh missed Bohemians 1905 0-0 draw against Slavia Prague with injury.
DENMARK
Ibrahim Moro enjoyed full throttle for Silkeborg as they snatched a point at Randers FC.
Nana Welbeck was an unused substitute for Odense in their 2-0 home to Midtylland.
Joseph Mensah lasted for 86 minutes for AC Horsen as they held to a 0-0 draw by Aalborg.
Kevin Mensah spent the 90 minutes on the bench for Brondby in their 2-0 loss at Aarhus stalemate at Randers FC.
FINLAND
David Addy missed RoPs 1-0 away loss to HIFK with an injury.
Anthony Annan lasted 62 minutes for HJK Helsinki in their 4-0 away win over JJK Jyvaskyla while Evans Mensah came from the bench with just 23 minutes on the clock.
Baba Mensah played full throttle for Ilves in their 1-1 draw at VPS while Thomas Agyiri was taken off at half time. Rueben Ayarna did not make the match day squad for Ilves.
Seth Paintsil played 67 minutes for FF Jaro in their 1-0 win at OPS.
GEORGIA
Kalif Alhassan spent the entire duration of Dila Gori 2-1 loss at Torpedo Kutasi.
INDONESIA
Michael Essien did not make match day squad for Persib Bandung in their 6-0 walloping of Gresik.
KOSOVO
Abdul Bashiru played full throttle for Prishtina in their 1-0 home defeat to Dria FK.
MALTA
Innocent Azian was a second half substitute for St Andrews as they were hammered 4-0 at Hibernians.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen played entire duration for PSV Eindhoven as they battered NAC Breda 4-1. Thomas Agyepong was a late substitute for NAC Breda.
NIGERIA
Seidu Mutawakilu was superb in goal for Enugu Rangers in their 2-1 win over Katsina United.
Fatau Dauda was unlucky to be on the losing end as Enyimba were beaten 2-1 at River United FC.
NORWAY
Adam Kwarasey was spectacular for Valeranga but they were beaten 2-1 by Lillestrom.
Gilbert Koomson was on target for Sogndal in their Kristiansund.
Edwin Gyasi made a cameo appearance for Aalesund in their 3-2 loss at Tromso.
Raymond Gyasi registered an assist in Stabaek 3-2 win over Molde before being taken off with fifteen minutes to play.
POLAND
Aziz Tetteh returned from suspension for Lech Poznan in their game 3-1 win over Termalica B-B.
PORTUGAL
Lumor Agbenyenu played 90 minutes for Portimonense in their 2-0 loss at Rio Ave.at Sporting Braga. His compatriot Emmanuel Hackman was not included in the match day squad.
SCOTLAND
Prince Buaben was a second half substitute for Hearts of Midlothian in their 0-0 stalemate at Rangers. Rangers striker Joe Dodoo missed the game with an injury.
SWEDEN
Kingsley Sarfo played a cameo role for Malmo FF 3-1 loss at AFC Eskilstuna.
Mohammed Nasiru rescued a vital point for Hacken FC in their 1-1 at Goteborg. Compatriot Mohammed Abubakari also played full throttle for Hacken.
Isaac Shaze was an unused substitute for Osters in their 2-1 loss at Syrianska. Enock Edu made no appearance on the team sheet.
Thomas Boakyi and Sabah Lawson payed full throttle for Varbergs in their 1-0 defeat at Degerfors.
Samuel Mensah and Patrick Kpozo played full throttle for Ostersunds FK in their 3-0 home loss to AIK Stockholm
SWITZERLAND
Nuhu Kassim put brakes on his compatriot Raphael Dwamena as Young Boys held FC Zurich to a 0-0 stalemate.
SERBIA
Joseph Owusu Bempah lasted for 62 minutes for Vojvodina in their 1-0 victory over J Asare's Javor. Asare was also substituted in 73rd minute.
The match between Richmond Boakyi Yiadom and Abraham Frimpong's Red Star Belgrade and Kennedy Kwarteng's FK Borac was postponed.
Francis Kyeremah still missing for Radnicki Nis with an injury in their 0-0 draw at Cukaricki.
SLOVENIA
Arafat Mensah Ibrahim and Derrick Mensah were substituted in the dying embers of Aluminij 2-2 at Domzale.
Issah Abass bagged a brace for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 3-1 win over Ankaran Hrvantini.
SOUTH AFRICA
Razak Brimah was an unused substitute for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-0 victory at Supersport United.
Richard Ofori also played a substitute role for Maritzburg United against Platinum Stars.
TURKEY
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu scored for Bursaspor in their 3-1 win over Isaac Sackey's Alanyaspor. Sackey lasted for 63 minutes for his side.
Asamoah Gyan missed Kayserispor 1-0 home win over Goztepe through an injury.
Bernard Mensah was late substitute for Kasimpasa in their 2-2 against Besiktas.
Jerry Akaminko played 90 minutes for Eskisehirspor as they were pipped 2-1 by Elazigspor.
USA
Latif Blessing made a cameo appearance for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-0 home win over FC Dallas.
Lalas Abubakar scored his debut goal for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw at Orlando City. Jonathan Mensah, Mohammed Abu played full throttle while Harrison Afful was shown a direct red card.
Bismark Adjei Boateng lasted 64 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 1-0 loss to DC United. Lloyd Sam played full throttle for DC United while Chris Odoi Atsem was an unused substitute but Patrick Nyarko did not make the match day squad.
Charles Sapong and Joshua Yaro enjoyed full match for Philadelphia Union in their 2-2 draw at San Jose Earthquakes.
Gershon Koffie played full throttle for New England Revolution in their 2-1 loss at New York City. Kwame Awuah was unused substitute for New York.
Dominic Oduro was not included in Montreal Impact match day squad in their 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake.
David Accam scored for Chicago Fire in their 3-1 home defeat to Toronto FC.
Defender Lloyd Sam registered an assist for compatriot Kofi Opare for DC United in their 1-1 draw with Toronto FC, but was red carded for a reckless challenge. Chris Odoi Atsem came on late to help shore up the defense with thirteen minutes left to play while Patrick Nyarko missed the match day squad.
Kwame Awuah spent the entire 90 minutes on the substitute bench for New York City in their 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls.
Kwadwo Poku lasted entire duration for Miami FC in their 1-0 away win against Jacsonville.
Michael Kafari did not make the match day squad for Puerto Rico in their 1-1 draw at Edmonton.
ZAMBIA
Veteran midfielder Mustapha Essuman featured for Buildcon in their 3-1 win against Nkwazi.
