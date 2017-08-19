modernghana logo

Black Stars B to host Burkina Faso on Sunday

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The local Black Stars would lock horns with Burkina Faso local national team at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, on Sunday, for the second leg of the African Championship (CHAN) 2018 qualifier.

The winner of the match would determine who makes it to the fifth edition of the competition in Kenya next year.

The Stars held the Burkinabes to a pulsating 2-2 draw in the first leg of the fixture at the August 4 Sports Stadium in Ouagadougou a week ago, giving them a slight advantage over their West African opponents.

But they must guard against complacency, as that could be the reason, should they

fail to progress to the competition next year January.

Coach Maxwell Konadu would once again rely on the services of nimble footed Winful

Cobbinah, speedster Patrick Razak and back from injury Saddick Adams to secure the much

needed qualification.
However they have to work hard to ward off any challenge from the Burkinabes who seem to pose a serious threat to them.

It is for this reason coach Konadu decided to augment the defence with the call up of

Vincent Atingah and Ahmed Adams.
And this is expected to be an antidote to the dreaded attacking force of Sylla Mohammed

and Iliase Sawadogo who were on the scoring sheet in the first leg for Burkina Faso.

An observation at the teams training ground shows that Ghana is likely to rely on the

following for the game; Joseph Addo (GK) Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwa, Musa Nuhu, Ahmed Adams, Gideon Wadja, Patrick Razak, Sadiq Adams, Winful Cobbinah, Zakaria Mumuni and Isaac Twum.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

