TOP STORIES
all men i know to be ignorant,it is only a matter of subject....By: mukaila hadi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Black Stars B to host Burkina Faso on Sunday
Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The local Black Stars would lock horns with Burkina Faso local national team at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, on Sunday, for the second leg of the African Championship (CHAN) 2018 qualifier.
The winner of the match would determine who makes it to the fifth edition of the competition in Kenya next year.
The Stars held the Burkinabes to a pulsating 2-2 draw in the first leg of the fixture at the August 4 Sports Stadium in Ouagadougou a week ago, giving them a slight advantage over their West African opponents.
But they must guard against complacency, as that could be the reason, should they
fail to progress to the competition next year January.
Coach Maxwell Konadu would once again rely on the services of nimble footed Winful
Cobbinah, speedster Patrick Razak and back from injury Saddick Adams to secure the much
needed qualification.
However they have to work hard to ward off any challenge from the Burkinabes who seem to pose a serious threat to them.
It is for this reason coach Konadu decided to augment the defence with the call up of
Vincent Atingah and Ahmed Adams.
And this is expected to be an antidote to the dreaded attacking force of Sylla Mohammed
and Iliase Sawadogo who were on the scoring sheet in the first leg for Burkina Faso.
An observation at the teams training ground shows that Ghana is likely to rely on the
following for the game; Joseph Addo (GK) Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwa, Musa Nuhu, Ahmed Adams, Gideon Wadja, Patrick Razak, Sadiq Adams, Winful Cobbinah, Zakaria Mumuni and Isaac Twum.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News