Kotoko donates to Alhaji Injee's family

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko has donated a cow and assorted items to the family of the late Alhaji Salifu Abubakar , a former Board Member of the club, who passed away early this week.

The items were five boxes of everpure water, five cartons of can malt, two bags of rice and oil.

The items were donated after a delegation led by Executive Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei, Operations Manager Mr. Ernest Owusu Ansah and Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman Mr. Obeng Sekyere visited the family of the deceased who is known in football circles as "Alhaji Njee".

The items were received by the head of the family.
The funeral right of the former Kotoko board member will be held on Sunday at the Aboabo post office school park.

