TOP STORIES
The bead is never older than the eye browBy: selassie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Ronaldo and Messi lead shortlist for FIFA men's best player award
By Thomas Esser, dpa
Berlin, Aug. 17, (GNA/dpa) - Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi lead the nominations for the FIFA best men's player for 2017, the world governing body said Thursday.
Ronaldo helped Real to a historic defence of their Champions League title and the Spanish domestic title. His team-mates Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas also made the 24-strong shortlist.
Messi was part of a Barcelona contingent which also included veteran Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez while Neymar was named after his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Other names on the list are Juventus' veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon, forward Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich pair Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer.
The award is decided through a combination of votes from national coaches, captains, members of the media and fans, and is presented October 23 in London.
Germany coach Joachim Loew was included on the 12-strong shortlist to be best men's coach of the year having led his side to a Confederations Cup triumph in July. The reigning World Cup holders have won all their qualifying games to date in the race for spots at Russia 2018.
Tite, coach of the world number one ranked Brazil, is also listed, as is Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid in the defence of their Champions League title.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News