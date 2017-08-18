TOP STORIES
Barcelona humbled as Real Madrid win Super Cup 5-1 on aggregate
Barcelona, Aug. (GNA/dpa) - Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night to win the Spanish Super Cup 5-1 on aggregate.
Marco Asensio scored the first with a spectacular long-range shot after just four minutes.
Karim Benzema doubled the lead six minutes before half time when he scored from Marcelo's left-wing cross.
Barcelona were humbled in the first half by a Real Madrid side missing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.
Ronaldo was starting a five-game ban for picking up a red card and pushing the referee, and Bale was rested to make way for the hugely impressive Asensio.
But the pair were not missed and Real Madrid could have scored a third in the first period when Lucas Vazquez hit a post.
Both Leo Messi and Luis Suarez hit the frame of the goal in the second half but Barcelona were well beaten.
To make matters worse for the visitors, Suarez hobbled off on the final whistle with what Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde later described as 'a knock to the right knee' that would need further tests.
The Barcelona coach would not commit on whether transfer targets Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele might arrive before the first game of the season on Sunday at home to Betis.
The club's General Manager Pep Segura said: 'Coutinho and Dembele are both close. We are hopeful that they will end up wearing the Barca shirt.'
Valverde desperately needs reinforcements. 'We have lost the first trophy of the season. But this is just the end of the pre-season,' he added.
He also seemed to refer to the Neymar transfer saga that dominated Barcelona's US tour, adding: 'Things have happened in the pre-season that have not helped us but there is no alternative but to keep going.
'If we get new players then the mood will change. Of course the mood would be better if we had won the Super Cup but we have to pull ourselves together and win our first league game.'
Real Madrid coach Zidane did his best to keep a lid on the euphoria. 'It's going to be a long season and we know that," he said. "This group wants to go on winning trophies and I'm enjoying watching it.
"The goal from Marco [Asensio] was fantastic. I loved it because I love football and everyone that loves football will have enjoyed it.'
As well as the heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat Barcelona are facing accusations of divisions in the camp.
'We are not in the best moment," defender Gerard Pique admitted. "We have to be as united as possible and all row in the same direction.
'This is the first time since I came to this club that I have felt that Madrid are superior to us.'
GNA
