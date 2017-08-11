TOP STORIES
Let’s Encourage Women To Do Sports – Yarkor ‘Chavez’Annan
Ghana’s leading female boxer, Yarkor Annan aka ‘Chavez’ has called on the sports authorities to motivate and encourage more women to participate and represent Ghana in international sports competition.
Speaking to Yours Truly in Accra during the annual Homowo festivities, she said most of the young ladies in the capital who are idle not doing anything could be running, throwing or jumping at the IAAF World Championship in London, where Ghana’s representative were not noticed.
She praised other African nationals from Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Cote d’Voire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi and Zambia who made the continent proud.
Yarkor Chavez as she is popularly known said in Ghana, some of the sports authorities do not have vision to know that sports is all about preparation, personality and performance.
She expressed that it is sad for the Ministry of Youth & Sports to send the athletes funds for their preparations a few days to the Championship and felt it was a waste, however the government must spend on its athlete because they are ambassadors.
Annan who has so far fought 18 times and lost eight all outside Ghana, in Europe or Australia said it is even more frustrating when you are a female boxer and you must do all my yourself and managers without government support.
She hinted that sports men and women love to be encouraged, pampered and motivated to be their best because every athlete from anywhere want to win.
She was also sad that the national boxing team, the Black Bombers had not been given what is due them and they must prepare for the African Championship, World Championship and Commonwealth Games, and now some of the boxers are contemplating to turn professional or quit sports.
She urged the Nana Addo government to prove that they came for the people and they can change situations. She commended the new Director General Robert Sarfo Mensah who is trying to put Ghana Sports in order.
The first lady of Ghana female boxers commended the past government for putting up the Bukom Boxing Arena and called for its perfect maintenance.
She noted that the construction of the Arena and the astute administration of Lawyer Peter Zwennes has also brought some discipline into the game and urged them to carry on.
On her future, she has planned to fight for a few years and go into Ministry as she has the calling of God to be an Evangelist.
