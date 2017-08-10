TOP STORIES
NBA Star David West Leads 1-day Basketball Clinic In Accra
NBA star David West will engage young kids in a skills camp to be hosted at the University of Ghana-Legon, on Tuesday August 15.
David will be joinedby one of his longtime students of the game T.J Warren of the Phoenix Suns as well as former Houston Rockets power forward Pops Mensah-Bonsu to help with the one-day programme.
The clinic will bring together 10-18-year-olds from all over Ghana for a day of instruction, innovation and interaction with some of NBA’s superstars.
Beyond basketball, the clinic would also showcase innovative technologies with a focus on renewable energy solutions, clean water technology, electric vehicles, 3-d printing systems as well as health and wellness programs.
David has said in the past that he is committed to doing all he can to support young people in Africa, and wants to work with the communities to address healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and technology challenges.
In 2017, West won his first NBA Championship as a member of the Warriors.
The one-day event is being organized by Africa All Access, a collaboration of David West and his partners at The African Union – US Mission in Washington D.C., Zoetic Energy and New Generation Power International.
For more information, visit africaallaccess.com
