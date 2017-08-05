modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene opens scoring account at Bulgarian side Boroe Stara

22 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene scored his first goal of the season in the Bulgarian top flight as Boroe Stara Zagora thrash Slavia Sofia at away.

The 24 year old opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game on Saturday to help his side to record their first victory of the season.

Ohene's opener was cancelled by Ivaylo Dimitrov in the 58th minute but an own goal from Velkovic and a brace from Pedro Eugenio the visitors a 4-1 away win.

Boroe are currently lying 2nd on the league table with an unbeaten run after just four rounds.

Carlos Ohene

