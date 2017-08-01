modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'We are ready for Hearts of Oak' - Asante Kotoko

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug.1, GNA - Mr Obeng Sekyere, Asante Kotoko Regional Circles chairman says they are ready to host Hearts of Oak at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds would lock horns with their arch rivals in an outstanding league game on Sunday.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr Obeng said the technical and the medical teams have confirmed their readiness to return to action, and advised the supporters not to panic since the players have trained well ahead of the game.

'I want to tell everyone that the game is coming on, we are ready to honour our games. Some of our supporters pleaded for more time because they were concerned about the condition of the players, the management, technical and the medical teams have assured that Kotoko is ready for the game on Sunday afternoon.

'We would play a friendly game tomorrow at the Baba Yara Sports stadium to improve on our match fitness.

'We have trained well over the past week and I can say with confidence that we are ready for Hearts of Oak,' Mr Obeng said.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EC Wrangling: Charlotte Is Avoiding Me – Amadu Sulley

8 hours ago

Learn to balance politics with economic management – Fifi Kwetey to go...

8 hours ago

quot-img-1ISIS is in Ghana so what? Is Ghana in outerspace?

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line