TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Black Spikers Grateful To MYS
The national volleyball team ‘Black Spikers’ went to Niger for world cup qualification in the West Africa zone and eventually became victors in the zone.
Before they embarked to Niger,the Sports Ministry gave them $5,000 (five thousand dollars) which were used to pay the participation fee, feeding and the hotel bills .
The Ghana Volleyball Association led by the president, Mr.Paul Atchoe paid a courtesy call at the Sports Ministry last Thursday.
A letter signed by the general secretary of the association Mrs.Christine Ashley was presented to the ministry to show their kind appreciation. They believed that, the success chocked in Niger wouldn’t have been possible without the ministry’s help.
The deputy youth and sports minister Hon.Pius Enam Hadziede was so touched by the gesture showed by the Volleyball Association and believes the other federations should emulate what the volleyball Association has done.
“The little that the ministry gave was also recognized. We have assisted some of the federations in the past. But they did not even appreciate us but they went beyond that and for me criticized us unfairly so i am personally even touched about the gesture that you have shown” he said after the presentation.
Sports News