NSA Organizes Sporting Clinic For Schools In Ho
The National Sports Authority (NSA), Volta has begun a Sporting Clinic for school children in the Ho Municipality.
The clinic which lasted for 3 days (Monday through to Wednesday) and the first of its kind in the region is aimed at identifying and nurturing young pupils of school going age into various sporting disciplines.
Close to 350 pupils from the Upper, Lower and the Junior High levels from the Kabore SCHOOL complex participated in various sporting disciplines like Basketball, Athletics and Football.
It was all joy and excitement for pupils who took part in numerous sporting disciplines as they long for such.
The Regional Director, Madam Vivian Dugblour was elated at the turnout and willingness of the pupils who participated in the three day event.
“Am happy with the turnout and response from the participants. This is just a pilot project and its objectives have been achieved.” she said.
More schools in the Municipality are expected to be engaged after school re-opens in September.
