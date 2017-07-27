TOP STORIES
Accra Magistrate Court fines Bukom Banku GHC 180
An Accra Magistrate Court has fined boxer Braimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko GHC 180 and he has been warned to be of good behaviour.
The ruling of the court came out, after a lady (name withheld) filed a case against the boxer, stating that the former WBO Africa light heavyweight champion threatened to beat her.
Coach of Bukom Banku, coach Wadada confirmed the judgement.
“We went to court last week Thursday (July 20th) after a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Bukom Banku, a lady lodged a complaint at the Police Station that Bukom Banku has threatened to beat her. So when the case was called Bukom Banku apologized for his action," he told Ghanacrusader.
“The judge then fined Bukom Banku GHC 180. The lady then said she has no interest in the case again, so the judge referred the matter to the ADR and asked us to come today. When we went to the court, the judge studied the ADR report and told Bukom Banku to be of good behaviour. The judge even advised him to use his strength to win laurels for Ghana.”
Bukom Banku will mount the ring on September 30th in a fistc battle against compatriot Bastie Samir.
Sports News