YOU JUST CAN'T LIVE IN THAT NEGATIVE WAY,MAKE WAY FOR THE POSITIVE DAY.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Ghanaian defender Kingsley Fobi joins English side Watford?
Ghanaian defender Kingsley Fobi says he has signed for English side Watford from Italian top-flight club Udinese.
The Watford Observer says Fobi has revealed he has signed for Watford via his Facebook page, having moved to the Vicarage Road club from former Pozzo-owned Udinese.
However it is not certain if he has acquired the work permit to play in England as he has not played for the senior national team of Ghana - one of the key demands before the permit is granted.
This comes hours after it was revealed that he has signed to play for SD Formentera in the Spanish lower tier leagues.
Fobi, aged 18, has five caps for his country's Under-20 squad.
He has already been loaned out to SD Formentera, based in the Balearic Islands, who play in the Spanish third tier.
He started his career in his home country with Theme Youth, gaining international experience by playing every minute of Ghana's Under-20 World Cup run in 2015 including a 3-2 win over Argentina.
After moving to Italy and Pozzo-owned Udinese last year, he followed a well-trodden path on loan to Granada.
