Obed Acheampong: Kotoko players in Black Stars B camp are not fully fit

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

Communication Director for Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has confirmed that the five invited Black Stars B players from his outfit are not fully fit.

Asante Kotoko have not tasted action since their unfortunate fatal motor accident on July 12 on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Most of the members of the team have since been undergoing medical assessment, a situation which has called for some of the club's official games to be postponed.

However, five of their players are part of the 28-man squad invited by the technical handlers of the Black Stars B ahead of their preparations for the CHAN 2018 qualifier against Burkina Faso.

'We made the current state of the players clear to the management of the Local Black Stars before allowing them to honour the invite," Acheampong said.

'They are not fully fit but the point is per the program we had for them that is what they are going to continue doing - start with light training and then later to ball works,' he told starrsportsgh.com

The unfit quintet comprising goalkeeper Felix Annan and outfield players Emmanuel Gyamfi, Sadick Adams, Amos Frimpong and Awal Mohammed.

The Black Stars B are set to face Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on August 11 before hosting a return clash on the 18th.

Sports News

