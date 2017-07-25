modernghana logo

Ex-female U17 star Jane Ayiayem enters Ghana Police Service

40 minutes ago | Sports News


Former Ghana Under-17 striker Jane Ayiayem has graduated from the Ghana Police Service.

The 22-year-old represented Ghana at the 2012 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Azerbaijan where the Africans clinched a historic bronze medal.

Ayiayem also played for the Black Princesses, scored  four goals for the side during the tournament in Azerbaijan five years ago.

