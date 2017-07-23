modernghana logo

Match Report: Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United- Sharks makes it four out of four as resurgent run continues

- ghanasoccernet.com
46 minutes ago | Sports News

Elmina Sharks made it four out of four in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United on match day 24 at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium.

Sharks welcomed the Hunters to the newly built Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium with the hope of extending their three-match winning streak.

Midfielder Felix Addo's 7th minute low shot beat goalkeeper Prince Asempa from his near post to give Sharks the lead.

Sharks did not let down their guard after taking the lead and just as the game looked to done and dusted, Felix Addo pops up again to second his second goal of the afternoon.

And, just a minute after conceding the second goal, Bechem United got a consolation courtesy Sadiq Hadji Abubakar in the 91st minute.

Elmina Sharks move above Bechem United into 7th position with 33 points after 24 games.

