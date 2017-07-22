TOP STORIES
Ex-Ghana stars Abdul Razak and Mohammed Polo visit Vice President Mahamdou Bawumia
Former Ghanaian internationals Karim Abdul Razak and Mohammed Ahmed Polo paid a visit to Vice President Mahamdou Bawumia at the Flagstaff House on Saturday afternoon.
According to the second gentle of the land, they discussed the welfare of retired Ghanaian footballers.
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan last week paid a similar visit to Mr. Bawumia but they discussed matters of the Ghana's Black Stars and business stuffs.
The Vice President took to Twitter to disclose the visit. "This afternoon, two members of the 1978 AFCON winning team, Karim Abdul Razak and Mohammed Ahmed Polo paid me a visit the Flagstaff House.
"We discussed the welfare of retired footballers in Ghana."
The duo played instrumental roles for the Black Stars at the 1978 finals when Ghana won its third AFCON championship by defeating Uganda 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
