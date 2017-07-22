modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ex-Ghana stars Abdul Razak and Mohammed Polo visit Vice President Mahamdou Bawumia

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Former Ghanaian internationals Karim Abdul Razak and Mohammed Ahmed Polo paid a visit to Vice President Mahamdou Bawumia at the Flagstaff House on Saturday afternoon.  

According to the second gentle of the land, they discussed the welfare of retired Ghanaian footballers.

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan last week paid a similar visit to Mr. Bawumia but they discussed matters of the Ghana's Black Stars and business stuffs.

The Vice President took to Twitter to disclose the visit. "This afternoon, two members of the 1978 AFCON winning team, Karim Abdul Razak and Mohammed Ahmed Polo paid me a visit the Flagstaff House.

"We discussed the welfare of retired footballers in Ghana."

https://twitter.com/MBawumia/status/888459848224055296

https://twitter.com/MBawumia/status/888460040851599360

The duo played instrumental roles for the Black Stars at the 1978 finals when Ghana won its third AFCON championship by defeating Uganda 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

1 hour ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Democracy is where the government fears the people, the other way round is tyrrany.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line