TOP STORIES
Short term goals are people who just have a big car and moneyBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
In-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom meets NBA star Boban Marjanović
Ghana's most prolific striker in Europe currently Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has had the opportunity to fraternize with NBA star Boban MarjanoviÄ‡
The Red Star Belgrade ace, who is finally living up to the billing of being one of the most promising strikers in the world, shared his delight after meeting with the Detroit Pistons player.
The duo met in Serbia with Boban visiting his former home, Red Star Belgrade where he used to play for the Basketball team.
Yiadom has bagged five goals in the Europa League this season, making him the top scorer.
Some time with @NBA star Bobby Marianovic pic.twitter.com/o8nPqfESos
— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) July 22, 2017
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News