In-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom meets NBA star Boban Marjanović

30 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's most prolific striker in Europe currently Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has had the opportunity to fraternize with NBA star Boban MarjanoviÄ‡

The Red Star Belgrade ace, who is finally living up to the billing of being one of the most promising strikers in the world, shared his delight after meeting with the Detroit Pistons player.

The duo met in Serbia with Boban visiting his former home, Red Star Belgrade where he used to play for the Basketball team.

Yiadom has bagged five goals in the Europa League this season, making him the top scorer.

Some time with @NBA star Bobby Marianovic pic.twitter.com/o8nPqfESos

— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) July 22, 2017

Sports News

