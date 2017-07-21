TOP STORIES
Chelsea confirm Alvaro Morata capture from Real Madrid
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.
Morata had been expected to join Manchester United but that deal fell through when they signed Romelu Lukaku instead.
The 24-year-old Spain forward was pictured saying goodbye to his teammates and manager earlier in the week.
Morata said: ‘I am so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible.’
Technical director Michael Emenalo told Chelsea's official website: ‘We are delighted to complete Alvaro’s signing and welcome him to the club. We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action.
‘Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad.’
Morata has also played for Juventus and returned to Real after they exercised a buyback clause in 2016, but was unable to nail down regular first-team football. The fee is believed to be around £70m.
A message from the new boy, @AlvaroMorata ... #WelcomeMorata pic.twitter.com/zcNI9CGC1h — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2017
. @AlvaroMorata was straight down to work. Click to see more of his first day as a Chelsea player... https://t.co/WLya0a8Pl4 #WelcomeMorata pic.twitter.com/gTXlj9zrxm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2017
