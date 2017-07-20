TOP STORIES
Winful Cobbinah: "I'll be disappointed if Hearts fail to win the GPL"
Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Kweku Cobbinah says he will be disappointed should they fail to clinch this season's Ghana Premier League, despite the seven-point gap separating them from leaders WAFA.
The Phobians, who last won the league title in 2008, currently occupies third on the league standings with just seven games to the end the season.
Cobbinah believes his side have improved their ability to focus as the league enters its climax and urged their teeming supporters to rally behind them to achieve their dream.
"I will be very disappointed if we don't win the league this season," the 25-year-old told GTV Sport+
"Our target for the season is to clinch the title, so the supporters should also rally behind us."
