modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Eastern Region Division Two League: Koforidua United take charge in Zone III with 100% record

- ghanasoccernet.com
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Koforidua United FC stayed on top of the Eastern Regional Division Two League Zone III after thumping Akorabo Galaxy FC 4-0 at home on Wednesday.

Bio Forson scored the first goal and Paul Agyeman Bonsu doubled the lead after 15 minutes.

On the 25th minute mark, Bonsu has made 3-0
Bonsu recorded a hat-trick on the afternoon by converting a spot-kick.

Koforidua United FC have now won all four matches in their Group.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

10 Chinese illegal miners arrested in Tarkwa

13 hours ago

A-G to prosecute Ibrahim Mahama over tax issues if...

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Being late does not mean one will fail in life.

By: gladys quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line