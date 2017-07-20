TOP STORIES
Eastern Region Division Two League: Koforidua United take charge in Zone III with 100% record
Koforidua United FC stayed on top of the Eastern Regional Division Two League Zone III after thumping Akorabo Galaxy FC 4-0 at home on Wednesday.
Bio Forson scored the first goal and Paul Agyeman Bonsu doubled the lead after 15 minutes.
On the 25th minute mark, Bonsu has made 3-0
Bonsu recorded a hat-trick on the afternoon by converting a spot-kick.
Koforidua United FC have now won all four matches in their Group.
