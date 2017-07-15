TOP STORIES
the beautiful ones and yet to be bornBy: nana yeboah
Nigeria's Seye Ogunlewe Retains 100 Meters Title In Style
For the third consecutive time, reigning Nigerian 100 meters champion, Seye Ogunlewe has retained his 100-metre title at the ongoing national trials organized by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN).
Seye clocked 10:22 in a keenly contested race emerging ahead of compatriots Obinna Metu and Harry Chukwudike among others.
Seye came into the race as the championship favourite and the reigning champion of the last two editions of the national competition which held in 2015 and 2016.
With support from his management, Lagos-based leading creative agency, Temple Management Company, the athlete has put in the work on his game. Seye who is based in the United Kingdom has been training very hard and only just returned from warm weather training in Texas, United States of America.
Speaking after his latest triumph, he said, “Winning for the third means a lot to me and the team behind me. I am happy that I didn’t let myself down. That said, I have my eyes on the next race. I take this as a challenge for more work! I hope to make Nigeria proud on the big stage.”
Also speaking, the athlete’s representative, Koye Sowemimo, Head Of Sports, TMC, expressed satisfaction at the latest feat by his athlete. Temple Management Company also represents other sports talent including Super Falcons’ defender, Ebi Onome, Tennis teenage sensation, Marylove Edwards.
“What we have witnessed today is the result of a lot of hardwork by Seye. We are pleased and proud of the remarkable feat of him emerging the national champion for the third consecutive time in a row. I am not sure if someone has set this record before now. I hope that this will inspire corporate Nigerian to line behind this great athlete to take his winning streak to the world stage,” said Sowemimo.
About Seye Ogunlewe
Seye Ogunlewe is a professional sprinter and the reigning fastest man in Nigeria after a record 10.12 seconds in the men’s 100m final at the All Nigeria Championships in Sapele, Delta State.
His achievements include emerging champion in the British University 100m (2014); he’s a 2-time British University Indoor silver medallist (2011/2012); British University Indoor 60m champion (2014) and the Irish Indoor 60m Champion (20120.
On the continent, he has been an African 4x100m silver medallist (Benin 2012); African 4x100m gold medallist (Morocco 2014); Nigeria 100m silver medallist (2013), Nigeria 100m champion (2015/2016) and is ranked the sixth top sprinter in Africa.
He is currently preparing for the 2017 World Championships; with sights set on the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Japan Olympics 2020.
About Temple Management Company
The Temple Management Company Limited (“TMC”) is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.
Using a 360 approach to management, the company oversees the day to day business/affairs of creative talents and ensures that they maintain sustainable competitive advantage over the rest. TMC prides itself in its ability to operate on a global scale.
The company’s mission is to continually improve on African content, bridge the gulf between talents and their foreign counterparts, and guarantee that processes are in line with international best practices.
