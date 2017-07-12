TOP STORIES
Match Report: Wa All Stars 3-1 Aduana Stars-Ruthless All Stars dent Ogya Boys league title ambitions
Wa All Stars dented Aduana Stars hopes of winning this season's Ghana Premier League following their 3-1 defeat in week 22 at the Malik Jabir Park on Wednesday.
All Stars, who have given up hope of defending their premier league crown after their poor performance in the campaign, opened the scoring in the 6th minute of the game through the enterprising midfielder David Abagna Sandan following a nice build up play between Matthew Andoh and Paul Asare De-vries.
The host extended their lead with just a minute after the break when Nasiru Moro was left unmarked in the 18-yard box, which he planted the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Addo.
Aduana lifted up their game after conceding the second of the afternoon when but the tenacity and determination of the home side ensured all their efforts proved futile.
Just as the visitors looked to getting back into the game, Paul Asare De-vries added the third of the of the after in the 54th minute.
Abdul Rahman Fatau reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 70th minute but it was just that as Wa All Stars held to record a big win over the league title chasers.
The win takes All Stars to 9th on the standings with 28 points after 22 matches.
