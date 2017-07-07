TOP STORIES
Ghana second deputy coach not targeting a win against Togo in Friendly
Black Stars deputy coach in charge of the Black Stars B, Maxwell Konadu is not targeting a win over the Local Hawks of Togo ahead of their friendly clash on Sunday.
As the team departs for the nearby West African country for the international friendly on Friday afternoon, the head coach of the side insists his charges are not chasing a win in the game.
'I won't be worried at all if we lose to Togo on Sunday. It will serve as a wake-up call. To be honest, we need to be defeated hands down so that we will realise that we are not undefeatable,' Maxwell Konadu told GHANAsoccernet.com
'It's good we've been winning all our matches but it's at the same time not good for team building.
'The Togo game will present us with a similar situation against Burkina and we need it for the team.
'How they will react to defeat and officiating is very key ahead of the Burkina Faso game.
'We will try to win but that is not our target. We need a tough test for the team ahead of the qualifier,' he noted.
The Black Stars B have played 8 friendly matches with an enviable record of winning 6 and drawing 2 including games with Benin and Gambia.
