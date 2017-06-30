TOP STORIES
Italian giants Juventus rule out selling Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah
Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah is set to stay at Juventus for the coming season and get a midfield role after reports from Italy stated that the club had turned down an offer to Galatasaray.
According to Italian sports portal Tuttosport, the club has shaken its head to an offer from Juventus for Asamoah and wants to keep the Ghanaian midfielder for the coming year.
Juventus even went on to state that the stance was not going to change even if players like Alex Sandro and Leonardo Spinazzola were to leave the club.
Sandro is a subject of strong speculation from Chelsea if media reports are to be believed. Gazzetta dello Sport, another leading sports portal, in Italy has also stated that the club has plans to give Asamoah opportunities to play in midfield in the coming season.
The news has been dominating various Juventus fan fora such as the very-popular VecchiaSignora.
TS:"Juve dichiarato incedibile Asamoah, lo ha deciso Allegri". GdS:"Resta e sarÃ nella rosa dei centrocampisti"â–º #rvs https://t.co/rs8BAM1U47 pic.twitter.com/yxoXVgnEmv
— VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) June 30, 2017
