modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Italian giants Juventus rule out selling Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah is set to stay at Juventus for the coming season and get a midfield role after reports from Italy stated that the club had turned down an offer to Galatasaray.

According to Italian sports portal Tuttosport, the club has shaken its head to an offer from Juventus for Asamoah and wants to keep the Ghanaian midfielder for the coming year.

Juventus even went on to state that the stance was not going to change even if players like Alex Sandro and Leonardo Spinazzola  were to leave the club.

Sandro is a subject of strong speculation from Chelsea if media reports are to be believed. Gazzetta dello Sport, another leading sports portal, in Italy has also stated that the club has plans to give Asamoah opportunities to play in midfield in the coming season.

The news has been dominating various Juventus fan fora such as the very-popular VecchiaSignora.

TS:"Juve dichiarato incedibile Asamoah, lo ha deciso Allegri". GdS:"Resta e sarÃ  nella rosa dei centrocampisti"â–º #rvs https://t.co/rs8BAM1U47 pic.twitter.com/yxoXVgnEmv

— VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) June 30, 2017

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gunshots in Sekondi zongo; seven injured

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo's 'Free SHS', sanitation projects get World Bank support

1 hour ago

quot-img-1We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.

By: TB Joshua quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35964.3640
Euro4.98364.9858
Pound Sterling5.66145.6684
Swiss Franc4.55794.5603
Canadian Dollar3.35373.3569
S/African Rand0.33540.3355
Australian Dollar3.34873.3540
body-container-line