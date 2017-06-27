TOP STORIES
Laryea Kingston tips NEW Black Stars to lure more sponsors with flashy performance
Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston has tipped the new-look Black Stars to lure more sponsors on board with their flamboyant performance against Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.
Ghana opened the gate to their qualification with a 5-0 mauling of the Walia Antelopes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.
The side which saw the inclusion of 13 new players thrilled the fans in Kumasi with palatable football that was enough to woo the support of the fans back.
And Laryea says it's a good thing to lure sponsors.
'With the new technical team and management at the moment, I can see Ghanaians are beginning to love the team again and rally behind them,' he said on The Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV on Friday.
'And I think with this atmosphere, it's a good thing.
'Kwasi Appiah is trying to build a new team and with the result they had against Ethiopia, Ghanaians are happy,' he added.
'With this, sponsors will get their money's worth when they come on board and I believe new sponsors will come on board soon,' he noted.
Laryea who played for the Black Stars from 2002-2010 is now a coach with a CAF License B Coaching Certificate.
Former @ghanafaofficial midfielder Laryea Kingston tips NEW Black Stars to lure more sponsors with flashy performance @iamrahmanosman pic.twitter.com/d6yexymXtc
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) June 26, 2017
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
