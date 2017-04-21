TOP STORIES
"Dr. Kwame Kyei has absolute confidence in current Kotoko managment team-Isaac Donkor
Special Aide to Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kwame Kyei, Isaac Donkor has debunked reports that he is set to dissolve Asante Kotoko management team.
The technical team of the Porcupine Warriors have gone through some changes in the last few weeks following the sacking of team manager, Shilla Alhassan and the appointment of Frimpong Manso as technical adviser to interim coach Godwin Ablordey.
'It's not true and I can tell you that Dr Kwame Kyei has confidence in the current management team, our focus now is on the remaining 3 matches and the FA Cup match on Sunday,' says Donkor on Nhyira FM.
Reports from the Garden City suggest that, Isaac Donkor played a major role in the sacking of Shilla Alhassan from the club, however, he vehemently denied the claim.
'I have no hand in his sacking and don't see why I am linked to this issue, it's not true I had feud with Shilla which led to his leaving.'
Kotoko is currently 4th on the Ghana premier league table with 19 points.
