Sports News | 7 February 2017 20:02 CET

Kwesé TV promises more live football action after launch in Accra

KwesÃ© Free Sports is promising more football on the screens after its launch in Accra last week.

Viewers can watch Copa Del Rey, Italian Serie B and the English Premier League.

KwesÃ© is Africa's largest and first Pan-African TV channel providing premium sporting content to sports fans across Africa for free.

The channel features live action from leading sports leagues as well as weekly previews and highlights.

Viewers can watch the action on KwesÃ©'s own channels or third-party affiliate channels which carry select KwesÃ© Free Sports programming.

Sports News

