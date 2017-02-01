I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 1 February 2017 22:18 CET

Ghanaian kid Joseph Tetteh joins Serie A side Cagliari from ASD Olbia 1905

Ghanaian teenager Joseph Tetteh has joined Italian Serie A side Cagliari on a loan deal. 

The 18-year-old has been transferred from lower division side ASD Olbia 1905.

Tetteh will play for the Primavera squad of Cagliari to break into the first team squad.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Your desires and interests influence your choices and destiny.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img