Sports News | 1 February 2017 22:18 CET
Ghanaian kid Joseph Tetteh joins Serie A side Cagliari from ASD Olbia 1905
Ghanaian teenager Joseph Tetteh has joined Italian Serie A side Cagliari on a loan deal.
The 18-year-old has been transferred from lower division side ASD Olbia 1905.
Tetteh will play for the Primavera squad of Cagliari to break into the first team squad.
