AFCON 2017: Cameroon legend Patrick M'Boma reckons semi-final clash against Ghana will be tough

Cameroon legend Patrick M'Boma is anticipating a tough clash against Ghana in Thursday's semi-final clash in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will battle the Indomitable Lions for a place in the final in Franceville.

There is a lot at stake for the two giants as they go at each other in a mouth-watering clash in Gabon.

And former Cameroonian star Patrick M'Boma reckons the tie will be tough.

'Ghana is a tough team and a difficult team to beat, Cameroon has only beaten Ghana once, and that makes it more difficult,' he told Metro TV.

'There is lots of quality in the Ghana team, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Atsu, these are great players.

'It is not going to be an easy game but I believe we are ready to much them (Ghana).'

Ghana have recorded three victories as against Cameroon's one in the last seven meetings between the two sides.

By Patrick Akoto



