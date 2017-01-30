EXCLUSIVE: Tema Youth striker Jonathan Osabutey pens three and half year contract with Werder Bremen

Ghana U20 striker Jonathan Osabutey signed a three-and-a-half year contract Werder Bremen,GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old has been transferred from Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth.

Werder Bremen were convinced after watching him on Wyscout in a match against Midtjlland.

Osabutey was invited over for observation and he met expectations.

He was part of the Black Satellites team which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship last year.

