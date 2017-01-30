I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 30 January 2017 19:19 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Tema Youth striker Jonathan Osabutey pens three and half year contract with Werder Bremen

Ghana U20 striker Jonathan Osabutey signed a three-and-a-half year contract Werder Bremen,GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old has been transferred from Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth.

Werder Bremen were convinced after watching him on Wyscout in a match against Midtjlland.

Osabutey was invited over for observation and he met expectations.

He was part of the Black Satellites team which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The law of truth discovered and written to the whole nation is founded by most honourable men who seek for justice
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img