Asamoah Gyan makes return as second half sub as Al Ahli beat Sharjah

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was a second half substitute has he made a return for Emirates club Al Ahli on Friday in league match.

Gyan replaced Waleed Hussain in the 62nd minute as Ahli beat Sharjah 1-0 away.

His appearance is a huge boost for Ghana ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan had been sidelined since late November with a muscle injury and his participation at the tournament was in doubt.

He is expected to start next Friday when Al Ahli host Al Ittihad Kalba in another league clash.

