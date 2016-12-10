The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 09:10 CET

Kwesi Nyantakyi helps Wafu to land bumper Fox Sport television deal.

WAFU Zone B president Kwesi Nyantakyi and his counterpart for Zone A Augustin Senghor have signed a mega TV deal with America's FOX Sports for the sub-regional football governing body.

The landmark deal will see new long-term investment injected into the development, training and support of West African football over the next 12 years.

The signing ceremony took place in Dakar on Friday.

'Today is a great day for both WAFU Zone A and B nations and our fans,' Senghor, who is also the Senegal FA President, said.

'The support of FOX Sports as a global leader in sports broadcasting will help us further develop and promote our football. WAFU A and its member associations/federations are delighted with this landmark partnership and look forward to creating the best events for the supporters.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The devil you know is better than the angel you dont know
By: Douglas okyere
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img