Kwesi Nyantakyi helps Wafu to land bumper Fox Sport television deal.

WAFU Zone B president Kwesi Nyantakyi and his counterpart for Zone A Augustin Senghor have signed a mega TV deal with America's FOX Sports for the sub-regional football governing body.

The landmark deal will see new long-term investment injected into the development, training and support of West African football over the next 12 years.

The signing ceremony took place in Dakar on Friday.

'Today is a great day for both WAFU Zone A and B nations and our fans,' Senghor, who is also the Senegal FA President, said.

'The support of FOX Sports as a global leader in sports broadcasting will help us further develop and promote our football. WAFU A and its member associations/federations are delighted with this landmark partnership and look forward to creating the best events for the supporters.'

