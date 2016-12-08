The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 8 December 2016 15:10 CET

Ahmed Toure shy-away from best striker accolade

Bechem United goal machine Ahmed Toure has coiled away from calls that he is the best striker in the country following his exploits in the just ended FAB G6 Tournament.

To him, there are a lot of great strikers on the local scene who are more powerful than him but does not rule himself out of the best in the country.

"I can't say I am the best striker in the country. There are a lot of good players in the country. But I am one of the best, " Toure said.

"The Ghana Premier League is one of the best in Africa and there are a lot of good players in the league.

"I don't have anything to prove to anyone because everyone knows me.

"I can't say am the best in Ghana because there are many good strikers but am part of the best strikers in Ghana," he added.

Toure was adjudged the most valuable player in the Ghana Premier League in 2008 after a successful season with Asante Kotoko.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

LOOK AROUND WELL BEFORE YOU CLEAR YOUR THROAT ELSE, "SOME" MAY THINK YOU ARE COUGHING
By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img