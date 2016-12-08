Ahmed Toure shy-away from best striker accolade

Bechem United goal machine Ahmed Toure has coiled away from calls that he is the best striker in the country following his exploits in the just ended FAB G6 Tournament.

To him, there are a lot of great strikers on the local scene who are more powerful than him but does not rule himself out of the best in the country.

"I can't say I am the best striker in the country. There are a lot of good players in the country. But I am one of the best, " Toure said.

"The Ghana Premier League is one of the best in Africa and there are a lot of good players in the league.

"I don't have anything to prove to anyone because everyone knows me.

"I can't say am the best in Ghana because there are many good strikers but am part of the best strikers in Ghana," he added.

Toure was adjudged the most valuable player in the Ghana Premier League in 2008 after a successful season with Asante Kotoko.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com