2016 African Women's Cup of Nations: Nigeria retain title with win over host Cameroon

â€‹Nigeria beat Cameroon in front of a capacity 40,000 crowd in Yaounde to claim the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Desire Oparanozie struck late to ensure the Falcons retained the trophy they won in Namibia two years ago.

The Super Falcons have dominated this competition, winning all but two of the ten editions played so far.

In a repeat of the 2014 final, Cameroon finished as runners-up again despite enjoying massive home support.

Oparanozie, who also scored Nigeria's winner against South Africa in their semi-final, hit the decisive goal again when she broke the deadlock seven minutes from time.

She followed through on a pass from the tournament's leading scorer Asisat Oshoala to give her team the trophy.

The winning goal from Nigeria was a huge blow for the hosts and the thousands of fans who filled the 40,000 capacity Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium more than five hours before kick-off.

Ghana finished as bronze medallists after a 1-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

